Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

After recently introducing the ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz, Indian wearable brand Noise has now launched the ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz. The new smartwatch comes with Bluetooth Calling, an AMOLED display, and more. Have a look at the details.

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz is another variant of the ColorFit Vision 2, which lacked Bluetooth Calling. The new smartwatch supports single-chip Bluetooth Calling enabled by the Tru Sync technology. This allows for quick pairing and stable connectivity while saving more power. To recall, the ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz also comes with the Tru Sync technology.

The watch also has a built-in mic and speaker and supports Bluetooth version 5.3. You will also be able to access your favorite contacts and call logs.

There is a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and a pixel density of 326ppi. It supports the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality and more than 100 cloud-based watch faces.

The ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz gets 100+ sports modes with auto sports detection. A bunch of health features like a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 tracker, a sleep tracker, a female health tracker, and a stress monitor are also available. You can also track your steps and calories. Additional features include camera/music controls, weather updates, DND mode, Find my phone, and smart notifications, among others. The watch has a 7-day battery life and an IP68 water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz retails at Rs 3,499 and is now up for grabs via Flipkart. It comes in Black, Blue, Brown, and Grey color options.