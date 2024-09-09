No Apple Watch Ultra 3 Launch Today, We Might See a Black Ultra 2: Report

The day is finally here! Today, Apple is hosting the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event at Apple Park, where it will unveil its much-awaited iPhone 16 series. For months, we all have been hearing rumors that Apple will launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its September event. Well, that might not be the case, though. Contrary to everyone’s expectations, Apple may not announce the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its event today.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman posted on X that he doesn’t expect Apple to unveil its next-gen flagship smartwatch. Rather, Gurman believes the company will launch a black titanium color option for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. I don’t expect Apple to announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 tomorrow. Instead, I expect the Ultra 2 sticks around and — finally — gains a black color option. I also wouldn’t rule out a delay to the new Watch SE.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2024

He further added that the Apple Watch SE 3 might also see a delay. Also, we have heard rumors that Apple might add additional health-tracking features to the Watch Ultra 2 to make it more attractive.

Nearly a year ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was the first to suggest that Apple might not launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2024. Kuo said that the delay could be due to Apple needing “more time to develop innovative health management features.”

It’s worth knowing that an Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black casing option was rumored to launch last year, but it never happened. Now, it seems Apple has saved it for this event, as it needs ‘more time’ to launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

We don’t have to wait for a long time to see what devices Apple releases today. However, one thing is for sure, there will be the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Intelligence. Here’s how to watch the iPhone 16 launch event live.