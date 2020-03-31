With millions of people around the world stuck inside their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic, sports goods manufacturers, Nike and Adidas, have started offering users free access to their premium online workout programs. The companies believe that the initiative will help people continue with their exercise regimens at home as gyms and swimming pools are closed in most places around the world.

Nike, the world’s largest sporting apparel manufacturer, says that its Nike Training Club (NTC) premium subscription will remain free ‘until further notice’, while Adidas is offering free access to its Training and Running apps globally for the next three months.

The Nike Training Club app offers free workouts for everything, including bodyweight-only sessions, yoga classes, targeted training programs and full-equipment home workouts for all fitness levels. According to the company, it is offering NTC premium for free because it wants people to stay healthy and active during the pandemic. In an official press release, Nike said: “Enjoy on-demand class-style workouts, programs, and expert tips on nutrition, sleep, and more with free access to NTC Premium to all Nike Members until further notice”.

As for Adidas, its Running and Training apps are available in 15 different languages and come with specific at-home workouts and nutrition guides. On its website, the company said that the initiative will help people “keep (their) hearts, bodies and minds healthy through activities that can be done at home”. The company also plans to roll out ‘free virtual experiences’ across its social and digital channels over the next few weeks to help its users stay active during the lockdown.