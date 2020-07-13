Although it doesn’t feel like it, we are almost midway through July. And as we approach September, and the expected launch of the iPhone 12, the rumours are flowing in fast. After reports about the iPhone 12 variants, screen sizes, and display panels, we now have information about the batteries that may be used for the iPhone 12.

As spotted by ITHome, three new iPhone batteries have just been tested and certified by the Korea Industrial Technology Laboratory. The three new batteries bear model numbers A2471, A2431, and A2466.

The battery capacity of the three batteries come in at 2,227mAh, 2,775mAh, and 3,697mAh respectively. That’s a little surprising because these numbers are less than those of the iPhone 11 series. In case you don’t remember, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with 3,110mAh, 3,190mAh, and 3,500mAh batteries respectively.

As of right now, all we know about these new batteries is that the A2466 is an L-shaped battery. Also, all the batteries are manufactured by Guangdong Desai Group. It’s currently unknown which phones will see which of these batteries.

Beebom’s Take

Reducing the battery capacities of the iPhone doesn’t sound like such a good idea. While Apple never really mentions battery capacities at launch, the company does boast longer battery life in terms of extra hours of usage. It’s hard to see how a smaller battery could still deliver performance not only at par, but better than the iPhone 11 series.

The new A14 chipset might result in some performance and efficiency gains, and Apple may want to trade that for reducing the thickness of the iPhone 12. However, as we saw last year, customers are more than happy using a slightly thicker iPhone that lasts considerably longer than any other iPhone.

Other than this slightly disappointing battery news, we already know that Apple will likely remove the charging brick from the iPhone 12 box as well. It would be interesting to see how people react to such a change. However, Apple isn’t the only company with that in mind. Reports suggest Samsung is planning a similar move in 2021.