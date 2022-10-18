Netflix’s New Profile Transfer Feature Wants People to Have Their Own Subscription

It’s no secret that Netflix is losing subscribers and has been trying out different methods to get more of them. For this, the popular OTT platform began testing an add-on option to curb password-sharing and the ability to transfer Netflix profiles. The latter is now available for users. Here’s a look at the details.

Netflix Introduces Profile Transfer Feature

Netflix’s Profile Transfer feature will allow users to transfer their My Lists, recommendations, saved games, and other settings when they are planning to create a new subscription. In a way, this is another attempt to persuade more people into getting a new Netflix subscription instead of relying on others.

The feature, which Netflix calls the “most-requested” one, was earlier being tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. This was alongside the add-on option, which would let people add other people to their Netflix account by paying a little extra. Again, the idea was to limit the ritual of free password-sharing among people given that it isn’t as per Netflix’s terms of service (The platform restricts password-sharing outside of a household). However, there’s no word on when this feature will go live for all.

The new Profile Transfer feature is now rolling out to everyone globally. Once the feature is available, users will be notified of the same via email. The “Transfer Profile” option will be available under the Profile settings and users can follow the simple on-screen instructions to go about it.

The Profile Transfer option can also be disabled via the Account settings if not needed. This comes in addition to the recently announced ad-supported plan by Netflix. The plan will go live on November 3 in the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

It will show content in HD quality with an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour. The ads will be 15 to 30 seconds in length. However, there won’t be an option to download the content. The Netflix ad-supported plan is priced at $6.99 (~ Rs 575) a month. There’s no word on its availability in India as of now.

So, what do you think about the Profile Transfer feature? Do you think it will work as intended? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned for more Netflix-related news.