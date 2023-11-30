Netflix Will Offer the GTA Trilogy for Free to Its Subscribers

After the GTA Trilogy’s lukewarm reception from the PC and console players, Rockstar Games and Grove Street Games have meticulously worked to fix the port. After numerous patches, it seems the series is ready to launch on the final platform, i.e., mobile. However, the release is different from the usual Rockstar treatment for mobile, as the Trilogy is actually coming to Netflix Games.

Rockstar Teams up with Netflix for the GTA Trilogy Launch

The news of the trilogy’s launch was first shared by Netflix. This is because Netflix’s gaming arm has partnered with the GTA publisher to launch these titles. As such, the GTA Trilogy is coming to Netflix subscribers through Google Play, iOS, and the official Netflix app for free. The trilogy will launch on December 14, 2023. BIG NEWS: GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas from the Grand Theft Auto Series are coming to Netflix Games for mobile on December 14! pic.twitter.com/qe9DGOHXyO— Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2023

These are the definitive edition versions and, as such, include GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas remastered. The iOS pre-registration is live, and you can go to these three links to pre-register for each game respectively. Play Store pre-registration pages aren’t live yet. However, we should expect them very soon.

Interestingly, Rockstar’s official X account hasn’t posted anything about it. Maybe they are busy getting ready for the imminent GTA reveal in December. Furthermore, this is one of the high-profile titles Netflix has managed to rope in for their subscribers. It’s no surprise that their gaming endeavors have been a little rocky, as users generally don’t play the titles on the phone. And this CNBC report corroborates that report.

Another thing Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed is whether this edition will replace the individual GTA titles currently available on mobile phones. You can permanently purchase GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas on iOS or Android for a price. However, like PC and consoles, Rockstar discontinued the original versions of the game in favor of the Definitive Editions. We have to wait till the launch to confirm that.

Finally, Rockstar Games hasn’t shared any news on whether these are Netflix-exclusive launches or players can purchase a non-Netflix version. You know, for future usage, in case you are dissatisfied with the $14-month offering by the media giant.

GTA Trilogy is joining the ranks of heavy hitters like Spiritfarer, Kentucky Route Zero, Oxenfree, Immortality, Samurai Shodown, and more. This game is one of their high-profile launches on the platform and might surely boost that download counter.

So, are you excited for the launch? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments below.