CES 2023: Motorola Introduces ThinkPhone with Productivity Features

Lenovo’s ThinkPad series of laptops is arguably the most popular business-oriented computer. Over the years, it has gone through many design upgrades and now comes in both a foldable form factor and a traditional laptop design. However, its rugged build quality and boxy design are still part of the ThinkPad aesthetic. Building on that, Lenovo has come up with ThinkPhone by Motorola, which offers a distinctive design and several privacy and productivity features. Here is everything you need to know about Lenovo’s ThinkPhone by Motorola, launched at CES 2023.

Motorola ThinkPhone: Specs and Features

Beginning with the design, the ThinkPhone by Motorola has a durable body with aramid fiber on the back, Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front, and an aircraft-grade aluminum frame. The fit and finish are very similar to a ThinkPad laptop. On top of that, the phone is IP68 rated, which means it comes with dust and water resistance. In addition, it has a MIL-STD 810H certification so the phone has passed a number of rigorous testing environments.

Apart from that, the ThinkPhone by Motorola has a 6.6-inch 144Hz FHD+ pOLED display. And to power the device, Lenovo has gone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 68W and wireless charging of up to 15W.

As for the camera system, it has a primary 50MP camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 32MP shooter. On the connectivity front, it has sub-6GHz 5G support, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 in tow.

Besides the capable hardware, the ThinkPhone by Motorola has many software features to improve your productivity. You can quickly connect to your phone and PC using Instant Connect. Then there is Unified Clipboard and Notifications support for seamless integration between your PC and ThinkPhone. And if you wish to share files between two devices, you can use File Drop. Not to mention, you can open Android apps straight from your ThinkPhone on your PC and use them as you like.

Finally, you can use ThinkPhone’s camera as your webcam on the PC and when your PC’s internet is down, you can turn on the hotspot on your phone and get your work done. Lenovo has also collaborated with Microsoft to create a Walkie Talkie app that uses Microsoft Teams for instant communication. You just need to press the red key on ThinkPhone to relay your message. It also comes with Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams mobile apps preloaded.

Coming to the security and privacy for enterprise users, Lenovo is using its ThinkShield security platform to protect user privacy through hardware attestation. Furthermore, Lenovo is utilizing Moto Thread Defence, an AI-based security solution to securely protect the phone. As for deployment, it supports Zero Touch management and administrators can manage all the security and privacy features remotely. The good part is that ThinkPhone by Motorola comes with a separate Moto KeySafe processor that stores sensitive data like PINs, passwords, cryptographic keys, etc. in a tamper-resistant environment.

Pricing and Availability

Lenovo showcased ThinkPhone by Motorola at CES 2023 and announced that it will be coming to the US, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and a select few countries in Asia, in the upcoming months. As for ThinkPhone’s pricing, Lenovo has not disclosed any information in this regard yet. So what do you think about ThinkPhone by Motorola? Are you excited about its launch? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.