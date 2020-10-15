Motorola has launched its latest audio product – the Tech3 TriX, which can be used as wired, wireless neckband-style earphones, or even TWS earbuds. The company boasts that it’s a first-of-its-kind audio solution.

Motorola Tech3 Specifications

When wireless, the earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with your phone or PC. The users simply need to attach a cable to use these TWS earbuds as neckband earphones. You have a multifunction button present on the earbuds to answer calls, adjust volume, and control media playback. You also get an official IPX5 water resistance rating with these earbuds.

With the Hubble for VerveLife companion app, you can get weather updates and easily find misplaced earbuds using the ‘Find your Headphones’ feature. The app is available on both Android and iOS. The earbuds also support popular voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

As far as the battery life is concerned, you get up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge and an additional 11 hours with the charging case, so that makes it a total of 18 hours of playback. Thanks to fast charging capabilities, a quick 15-minute charge will give you up to 3 hours of listening time.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate and bring forth the best lifestyle products in the market therefore we are ecstatic to be introducing the Motorola Tech3 TriX, a 3-in-1 earphone for every occasion to the Indian consumers and we look forward to the positive feedback from our customers,” said Dino Lalvani, Chairman, Binatone Global & Hubble Connected.

Price and Availability

Motorola Tech3 TriX smart True Wireless Earbuds are priced at Rs. 9,999. However, you can grab one at an introductory price of Rs. 5,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Buy Motorola Tech 3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds (Rs. 9,999)