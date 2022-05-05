Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV Series, 4-in-1 Convertible ACs Launched in India

Motorola has announced the launch of a new smart TV range and a smart convertible AC series at affordable prices in India. The Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV range comes with various advanced features such as MEMC, Dolby Vision support, and more, while the convertible AC comes with instant cooling, ambient sensors, and more. Let’s take a look at each of the products right below.

Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV Series: Specs and Features

Starting with the smart TV range, the new Motorola Revou 2 series comes as a successor to the 2020 Revou series and the 2021 Revou-Q series.

The Revou 2 Smart TV series includes Ultra HD, Full HD, and HD display models. All three models come with support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10. Furthermore, to deliver a lag-free and smooth gaming and content viewing experience, the Revou 2 TVs come with a dedicated Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). There is also support for Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology to reduce blurring and keep fast-moving visuals smooth.

The Revou 2 TVs are powered by Android 11 and hence, users can access 7,000+ apps, Fast Boot, and unified search, to get a complete home-entertainment experience. Under the hood, the TVs are backed by a quad-core MediaTek CPU along with a dedicated GPU. There is 2GB of onboard RAM to support gaming and other memory-centric operations.

The Revou 2 TVs feature Dolby Atmos-supported 24W speakers to deliver a theater-like audio experience. Additionally, all the models support dual-band Wi-Fi up to 5GHz.

The HD/ FHD models come in three sizes, ranging from 32-inch to 43-inch. The UHD variant, on the other hand, comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models. The higher-end UHD Revou 2 TVs also come with a low blue light feature and an Advanced Eye Safe Mode to enable users to view content comfortably for long periods.

Motorola Convertible AC: Specs and Features

The Motorola Convertible AC comes as a strong competitor of the affordable Realme ACs that were launched recently in India. It comes with 4-in-1 cooling for improved power saving, enabling the user to alter the capacity of the AC based on their needs.

The new Motorola AC also comes with ambient sensors for monitoring the environment to deliver optimal performance. As per the company, it can cool even at 55-degree Celcius and bring the temperature of a room to 18-degree Celcius in just 30 seconds.

Furthermore, the appliance comes with a self-cleaning feature that blows dry air inside the AC unit to keep it dust and bacteria-free. Also, there is an Ecno mode that enables users to run the AC in a power-saving mode. The AC comes in a 1.5-ton 3-star split model and a 1.5-ton 5-start split model.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the Revou 2 TV series starts at Rs 13,999, while the new Motorola AC starts at Rs 30,999. Here’s a look at the prices of all the models:

Motorola Revou 2 TVs

32-inch/ HD: Rs 13,999

40-inch/ Full HD: Rs 20,990

43-inch/ Full HD: Rs 23,990

43-inch/ Ultra HD: Rs 26,999

50-inch/ Ultra HD: Rs 31,990

55-inch/ Ultra HD: Rs 37,990

Motorola Convertible ACs

1.5 ton 3-star model: Rs 30,999

1.5 ton 5-star model: Rs 35,999

They are available exclusively on Flipkart. So, will you buy the new Motorola TVs or the ACs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.