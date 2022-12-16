Home News Moto X40 Is the Latest to Come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset
Moto X40 Is the Latest to Come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset

Vanshika Malhotra
After Xiaomi and Vivo, Motorola has now the one to join the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone bandwagon with the launch of the Moto X40 in China. Besides the latest chipset, the smartphone comes with a 165Hz display, support for 125W fast charging, and much more. Check out the details below.

Moto X40: Specs and Features

The Moto X40 doesn’t feature an extraordinary design and includes rounded edges and a square-shaped rear camera hump. The front has a 6.7-inch curved display with support for a 165Hz refresh rate, a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 10-bit colors, HDR10+, and DC Dimming.

The phone comes equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the camera front, the Moto X40 offers three rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. There’s a 60MP selfie shooter.

There’s also a 4,600mAh battery on board with support for 125W fast charging. This is can reach 50% in about 7 minutes. The Moto X40 has another variant with a 5,o00mAh battery and 68W fast charging. It runs near-stock Android 13. Additional details to note are an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, a 3,002mm2 VC cooling system, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

Motorola has also launched the new Moto G53 5G with a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, an unknown Snapdragon chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 50MP dual rear cameras, and Android 13. It starts at CNY 899 (~ Rs 10,600).

Price and Availability

The Moto X40 is priced at CNY 3,399 (~ Rs 40,300) for the 8GB+128GB model, CNY 3,699 (~ Rs 43,900) for the 8GB+256GB model, CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 47,500) for 12GB+256GB variant, and CNY 4,299 (~ Rs 51,000) for the 12GB+512GB model. It is available for pre-order in China and will be up for grabs, starting December 22.

The phone comes in Smoky Black and Tourmaline Blue colors.

