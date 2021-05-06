The Apple iPad may be the most popular tablet on the market, but Android tablets have been gaining ground over the past year. The Coronavirus pandemic has seen a surge in demand for Android tablets. Thus, Google first added a dedicated Kids Space for those under the age of 9, and now, it has announced a new ‘Entertainment Space’ feature on Android tablets for everyone else.

Entertainment Space on Android Tablets

As the name tells, Entertainment Space is essentially a one-stop solution for all your favorite movies, TV shows, games, and books. Google aims to remove the friction of switching between apps to watch the next episode of Office to jumping into a Call of Duty Mobile match with your friends.

“Once you sign in to your subscription apps, Entertainment Space will show you your content in one place and tailored for you,” says James Bender, Product Manager, Google Play in the official blog post.

How to Access Entertainment Space?

Now, to answer the most important question – how do you access Entertainment Space on an Android tablet? The feature will replace the Discover feed on the home screen of your Android tablet. It means you will simply need to swipe right on the home screen to access the Entertainment Space and consume content.

In the image attached above, you can see there are three tabs at the top – Watch, Games, and Read. This is accompanied by a search bar. You will need to log into your streaming services, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and others. Further, “Entertainment Space will surface your personalized and trending recommendation rows from Google TV, Twitch, Hulu, and many additional services,” as per the blog post.

The ‘Games’ and ‘Read’ tabs, on the other hand, are integrations from the Play Games and Play Books apps. You will not only see games installed on your tablet but also new game recommendations, adds Google. Finally, you can also unwind with a book or an audiobook under the Read section.

Availability

As for the availability, Entertainment Space will first be made available on Walmart tablets. It will later roll out to new and existing Lenovo, Sharp, and other Android tablets (possibly, Xiaomi?) in the coming months.