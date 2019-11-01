Want to go back to simpler times and savor the joy of playing with a flip phone? Well, it seems your wish will soon come true as Motorola is resurrecting its Moto razr flip phone brand with its first-ever foldable smartphone. It will simply be called Motorola razr (yes, RAZR in small caps unlike the old days) and we’ve got a first look at this much-awaited device.

All thanks to Internet’s most reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), we have received a number of leaked renders for the Motorola razr, which will finally be unveiled on 13th November next month. The images are high-res and give us a good look at numerous important features of the Motorola razr foldable.

In terms of design, the new Motorola razr looks much like the last RAZR V3 phone that launched back in 2004. It includes a lot of similarities, including the outer display (also found on Galaxy Fold), a massive chin (which now seems to be holding some internals, along with a fingerprint scanner that may act as the unlock and shutter button), and a single camera sitting below the outer display.

The Motorola razr foldable will feature a new hinge design, as has already been shown through its launch teaser poster. It’s seen shedding the older V3 RAZR skin for a sleek matte black finish. The display on the outside will most likely be a touchscreen and is probably going to act like your on-the-move selfie or quick notification panel.

The highlight of the Motorola razr will, however, have to be the massive foldable panel that’s sitting on the inside. Another similarity to your Galaxy Fold or the upcoming flip phone concept shown off by Samsung earlier this week. It’s rumored to be a 6.2-inch OLED foldable display with a notch, which will have another selfie camera, and that’s pretty much all we know. We’re still in the dark about other display specs right now.

As for the internal specs, the folks over at XDA Developers have some leads and they suggest that Motorola razr won’t be a flagship. The razr foldable is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also expected to be a 2,730mAh battery under the hood, with 27W TurboPower charging support.

Well, if you go simply by the looks, I would say the Motorola razr has a more attractive design than the Galaxy Fold. The Lenovo-owned company following its competitor HMD Global (maker of Nokia phones) lead and banking on nostalgia is a great move. But, it’s also a welcome upgrade as it has adopted an innovative new foldable design, instead of carrying forward its old philosophy. What are your thoughts on the Motorola razr? Let us know in the comments below.