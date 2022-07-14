Moto G71 5G Gets Price Cut for a Limited Period in India; Check out Details!

The Moto G71 5G is available at a discounted price via Flipkart in India. The limited period price cut has brought down the price of the phone to under Rs 15,000. To recall, the smartphone was launched in January at Rs 18,999. Check out the new price and more details.

Moto G71 5G Discount Details

The Moto G71 5G has received a discount of Rs 4,000, bringing down its price to Rs 14,999. This is for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is a single RAM+Storage configuration available.

The Moto G71 5G, at the new discounted price is available to buy exclusively via Flipkart for a limited period on limited stocks. With this, it has safely become a pretty decent option if you are considering a 5G phone under 15K.

Note: One thing to note is that this offer is inclusive of bank offers. So, check out the listing for a better idea.

To recall, the Moto G71 5G comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a peak brightness of 700 nits, and a pixel density of 401ppi. It doesn’t support any high refresh rate, though. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and as mentioned earlier, is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera department includes a 50MP main snapper with Quad-Pixel technology, an 8MP ultra-wide lens (with depth sensor capabilities too), and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It sadly runs near-stock Android 11.

The Moto G71 5G comes with support for a fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, and IP52 water and splash resistance. It is available in Neptune Green or Arctic Blue colorways.

So, will you buy the Moto G71 5G at a discounted price? Let us know in the comments below.