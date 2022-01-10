Moto G71 5G Launched in India Under Rs 20,000; Check Out Details Here!

As revealed previously, Motorola has launched yet another Moto G smartphone, the Moto G71 5G, in India today. The affordable 5G phone joins the recently introduced Moto G31 and Moto G51 in the country. While the former is a 4G phone, the latter is another budget 5G phone by Motorola. Coming back to the Moto G71, here are the details you need to know.

Moto G71: Specs and Features

The Moto G71 has 5G as one of the main highlights and it supports 13 5G bands (n1/ n3/ n5/ n7/ n8/ n20/ n28/ n38/ n40/ n41/ n66/ n77/ n78), which is claimed to be the highest “available in a sub-Rs 20K smartphone.“

It comes with a design similar to the Moto G31 and G51, which includes three rear cameras arranged in a vertical camera hump, along with a punch-hole screen. Users can choose from the two color options available, namely Neptune Green or Arctic Blue.

The Moto G71 has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a pixel density of 401ppi, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a peak brightness of 700 nits. Unfortunately, the phone doesn’t offer a high refresh rate and sticks to the conventional 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which makes it India’s first smartphone to come with the SoC. This is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone is another one to carry forward the trend of a 50MP camera. The 50MP primary camera comes with Quad-Pixel technology for 4 times better low-light and vibrant shots. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, which doubles as a depth sensor and a 2MP Macro Vision camera. The front has a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Moto G71 gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging and runs near-stock Android 11 with MyUX skin on top. Additionally, it comes stacked with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM support, USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 3,5mm audio jack. There’s also support for a fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, and IP52 water and splash resistance.

You can check out everything you need to know about the Moto G71 in our hands-on video:

Price and Availability

The Moto G71 comes with a price tag of Rs 18,999 and will be available to buy exclusively via Flipkart, starting January 19. As for the offers, buyers can get a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a free Gaana Plus subscription for 6 months.

Buy Moto G71 5G from Flipkart (Rs 18,999)