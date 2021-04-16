After unveiling the Moto G10 Power and G30 earlier last month, the Lenovo-backed company is now looking to further expand its Moto G-series in India. Motorola today confirmed that it will launch the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion on 20th April in the country.

Motorola made the announcement via a series of official tweets. The company not only confirmed the launch date but also most of the key specifications of the two upcoming devices. The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion will be exclusive to Flipkart.

So let’s take a look at the major specification of these two Moto devices:

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion: Specifications

These devices aim to bring flagship-grade features, such as a 120Hz display, a 108MP camera, and a lot more, to the premium budget segment. The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion will directly compete against the Realme 8 series and Redmi Note 10 Pro series in the sub-Rs 20,000 price bracket in India.

Both the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion will feature a large 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The devices have a centered punch-hole cutout, with the G60 confirmed to include a 32MP selfie sensor.

What’s more, both of these devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. As per recent Geekbench listings, the Moto G60 will include 6GB of RAM while the G40 Fusion will include 4GB of RAM onboard. These devices will run near-stock Android 11 with some Moto customizations and its ThinkShield business-grade security solution on top.

Both the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are similar in terms of design. You will find a physical fingerprint sensor baked into the Moto logo on the rear. There’s a triple rear-camera setup on both phones. While the G60 will be helmed by the 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, the G40 Fusion will include a 64MP primary sensor. You will also find an 8MP ultra-wide, which doubles as the macro lens, and a depth sensor onboard.

These premium budget phones will also come equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is amazing. The feature set looks pretty good on paper. All we can do now is wait for the official price reveal to see how it fares against the competitors.