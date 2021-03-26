Alongside the Moto G100, Motorola has also launched its affordable Moto G50 5G smartphone in select European markets. The company also expanded the availability of Moto G10 and Moto G30 to more regions. Here are the specifications of the Moto G50.

Moto G50: Specifications

The device has a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1600×720 pixel resolution. The chipset used here is the recently launched Snapdragon 480 5G. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and has 64GB/128GB of storage options. You can further expand it up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, Moto G50 includes a triple camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The selfie camera onboard is a 13MP f/2.2 sensor.

Moto G50 runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. It has a physical fingerprint scanner at the back and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

The battery you’re getting here is a 5000mAh unit that supports 15W charging. However, Motorola will be shipping a 10W charger in the box and you’ll have to purchase a separate 15W charger to utilize the phone’s complete charging potential. The device uses a USB-C port for charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto G50 comes in two color variants – Steel Grey and Aqua Green. It is currently available in select European markets at a starting price of €249.99 (~Rs. 21,350). There’s no word on the availability of the smartphone in India just yet.