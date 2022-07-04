Moto G42 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched in India

Motorola has finally launched the Moto G42 in India today after confirming it late last month. The device was launched in Brazil last month and it comes with features like an AMOLED display, Dolby Atmos speakers, 50MP triple cameras, and more as its attractions. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Moto G42: Specs and Features

The Moto G42 comes as a successor to the Moto G41 and retains a similar design. It has a vertical triple-camera module at the back and a top-center punch-hole display at the front. Starting with the display, the device sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a standard 60Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

There is a 16MP selfie shooter, housed inside the punch-hole cutout at the front. At the back, the Moto G42 comes with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs the Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB, thanks to the onboard microSD slot. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging inside the device.

Other than these, the Moto G42 comes with Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, Face Unlock, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. Furthermore, the device is IP52 rated for water resistance. It runs near-stock Android 12 and will be upgradable to Android 13 too. It comes in two color variants – Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price, the Moto G42 is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. It will be available to buy from July 11 via Flipkart. People can buy it at Rs 12,999, thanks to an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on SBI Bank cards. Plus, buyers can get benefits of up to Rs 2,00 on Jio recharges and a discount of Rs 549 on the annual subscription of ZEE5.

So, if you are looking for a budget-focused Android device that delivers a near-stock Android experience, do check out the Moto G42!