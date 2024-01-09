Moto g34 5G Goes Official in India; Here Are the Price & Specs!

Multiple Motorola smartphones were recently making rounds of the rumor mill, namely the Moto g34, g24 as well as the g04. Now, as promised, the Moto g34 5G has finally gone official in India as the brand’s latest budget offering. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G, packing a big 120Hz display, and a big battery as well, all that the Moto g34 has to offer has been revealed. Moreover, we’ve also learned its official pricing in India. So, here’s a quick rundown of all the details!

Moto g34 5G Specifications

Starting with the processor, as we mentioned before, the Moto g34 5G comes with the Snapdragon 695 5G under the hood. This octa-core 5G chipset is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

In terms of software, the Moto g34 runs on Android 14-based My UX OS out of the box. In addition, you get a year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches.

As for the display, there is a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of brightness. In terms of cameras, the phone features a dual rear camera system with a 50MP quad-pixel primary sensor. This sensor is backed by a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter to make use of.

When it comes to its battery capacity, there is a large 5,000mAh unit paired with a 20W charging adapter in the box. You also get to see an IP52 water-repellent design rating for added durability. Finally, you get to see a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Price and Availability

In India, the Moto g34 5G is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+128GB base variant. Meanwhile, the price of the 8GB+128GB variant has been set at Rs 11,999. However, you can buy these two variants for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively with a Rs 1,000 discount on exchange.

As for its availability, the phone will be up for grabs via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and partner retail stores starting January 17, 12:00 PM onwards. The device comes in the Ocean Green, Charcoal Black, and Ice Blue color options. Of these color options, the Ocean Green variant comes with a vegan leather finish.

From the looks of it, this affordable phone sure does seem to pack quite the punch. Besides, going by the pricing, there’s not a whole lot to complain about. Yes, an AMOLED display would’ve been great and so would have been a better processor. But that would drive up the price. What do you think? Has Motorola priced the Moto g34 5G appropriately as per its specifications? Let us know in the comments below!