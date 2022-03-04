Affordable Moto G22 with a 90Hz Display, Helio G37 SoC, and Android 12 Launched

After recently introducing its high-end Moto Edge 30 Pro (Edge+ 2022 in the US) smartphone in India, Motorola has now decided to pay attention to its budget lineup and has launched the new Moto G22 in Europe. It features a new design for a Moto G-series phone, comes with Android 12 out of the box, and other attractive features.

Moto G22: Specs and Features

The Moto G22 goes for a different design with an oval-shaped rear camera hump that is home to four cameras. Other than this, the back panel has the Motorola branding, as seen on most Motorola devices. It has a punch-hole screen on the front. The 6.5-inch Max Vision LCD display supports an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 268ppi.

Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, which was also seen on the Moto G Power 2022. It is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage on the Moto G22. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card.

The rear camera department has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie shooter stands at 16MP. Users have access to several camera features such as the Portrait mode, Night Vision mode, Pro mode, HDR, Face Beautification, and more.

The battery capacity of the Moto G22 is 5,000mAh, and it supports 15W fast-charging, which isn’t impressive, considering budget phones boast decent fast charging capabilities (up to 33W on Redmi phones) these days. The device runs near-stock Android 12, though, so you can take a sigh of relief on the software front.

Other details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a single speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, a splash-proof design, NFC support, and Face Unlock support. It includes the usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, GPS, and more. It doesn’t support 5G, and at this time point in time, it doesn’t really feel like a bummer.

Price and Availability

Moto G22 is priced at 169,99 Euros (around Rs 14,200) and will be available in European markets such as France and Germany. There’s no word on its availability in India or other markets as of now. It comes in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Pearl White colorways.