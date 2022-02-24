Moto Edge 30 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 60MP Selfie Camera Launched in India

It’s not just Oppo who’s launching its Find X5 flagship series today, Motorola has also taken its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Edge X30 smartphone to global frontiers. The Lenovo-owned company has rebranded the Edge X30, launched in China last year, to Moto Edge 30 Pro for the global markets. That said, let’s look at the specs before moving on to the price and availability details.

Moto Edge 30 Pro: Specifications

Though the company launched two variants of its flagship phone in China, the under-display selfie camera variant has not found its way to the global markets. Still, one of the highlights of the Moto Edge 30 Pro is the 60MP (f/2.2) punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

The front of the device features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports a 2400 x 1080p resolution, 10-bit color, and HDR10+ certification. Turning to the rear, you have a pill-shaped camera module. It includes a triple camera configuration, with a 50MP main camera with OIS and omnidirectional PDAF, a 50MP ultra-wide camera (also usable as a macro camera), and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front and back of the Moto Edge 30 Pro includes Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, skipping on the GG Victus protection – even for the beautiful display. The device also carries an IP52 rating for splash resistance.

Under the hood, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm powers the Moto Edge 30 Pro. You will also find up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage (a step up from the Chinese variant). It runs near-stock Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX 3.0 skin on top. The device supports “Ready For,” which allows you to mirror the phone to an external device, like a TV or desktop display with ease.

Moto Edge 30 Pro comes equipped with a 4,800mAh battery and supports up to 68W fast charging (or 30W, differs with location) via the USB Type-C port. It also supports 15W wireless charging, which is great to see on a flagship from Motorola. Moreover, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor (which doubles as the power button) and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Also, a dual-SIM slot, 5G network, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC help round up the connectivity options.

Also, Moto Edge 30 Pro is one of the first devices to support the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform, Snapdragon Sound, and the newly unveiled Smart Stylus, among other technologies. It comes in two colorways, namely Cosmos Blue and Stardust White.

Price and Availability

The Edge 30 Pro is priced at $900 in the US, but it will eventually go up to $1,000 once the introductory period reaches an end. The device is priced at Rs 44,999 in India and will exclusively be sold via Flipkart, starting from 4th March. This price includes a Rs 5,000 flat discount being offered to SBI card users. The Moto Edge 30 Pro will retail at Rs 49,999 in India once the introductory offer ends.