Moto Edge X30 India Launch Timeline Revealed; Check out the Details Here!

Following various leaks and rumors, Motorola launched its flagship Moto Edge X30 smartphone, which is the first phone to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in China earlier this month. Now, new information suggests that the company will soon launch the phone in India, which could happen in early 2022.

Moto Edge X30 India Launch Hinted

A recent report by 91Mobiles cites industry sources familiar with the matter and reveals that the Moto X30 will launch either in late January or early February. This detail is in line with a previous report, which hinted at the phone’s arrival in the first quarter of 2022.

Although the exact launch date remains under wraps as of now. It is further suggested that Motorola should officially announce the launch date in the coming weeks.

Moto Edge X30: Key Specs and Features

As for the specs, we have already know what to expect. The Moto Edge X30 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, supporting a 144Hz refresh rate and a whopping 576Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also supports HDR10+ and 10-bit color management to produce accurate colors.

The device, as mentioned earlier, packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging and runs the Android 11-based My UX skin, which should be upgradable to the Android 12-based My UX OS.

Speaking of the cameras, the Moto Edge X30 sports a triple-camera setup at the back: a primary 50MP camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens for portrait shots. There is also a 60MP selfie shooter. The company has launched a special edition Moto Edge X30 model that comes with an under-display 60MP selfie camera.

The Edge X30 also features dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Surround Sound, 5G support, It also supports 5G networks, multi-functional NFC, and more.

Coming to the price of the Moto Edge X30, the device starts at CNY 3,199 (~Rs 37,519) for the base model and goes up to CNY 3,999 (~Rs 46,901) for the special edition model. Hence, we can expect Motorola to launch the device somewhere around the Rs 45,000-mark in India.

But, we are yet to get official details, so, we suggest you take these details with a grain of salt. We will keep you posted. Hence, stay tuned.