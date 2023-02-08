Entry-Level Moto e13 with Android 13 Go Launched in India

Motorola has launched the new affordable phone, the Moto e13 in India. The device is another one with Android 13 Go Edition and competes with the Redmi A1+, the Realme C30, and more. Here are the details to know.

Moto e13: Specs and Features

The Moto e13 has a sleek, flat-edge design and is 8.47mm thin. It comes in three colors, namely, Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White. The phone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T606 chipset. It comes equipped with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a memory card (up to 1TB).

There’s a single 13MP camera with PDAF at the back, along with a 5MP selfie shooter. The Moto e13 gets various camera features like portrait mode, Night Vision mode, Pro mode, video shooting in Full HD, HDR, and more.

It gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging. Other details include dual-SIM card support, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, and more.

The smartphone also comes with an IP52 water-repellent design, Dolby Atmos, and Moto Gestures. Along with support for over 90 languages, the Moto e13 also supports Kangri and Kuvi indigenous languages.

Price and Availability

The Moto e13 is priced at Rs 6,999 (2GB+64GB) and Rs 7,999 (4GB+64GB) and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the company’s website, starting February 15. It will also be available via 100+ My Jio and JMD stores.

Buyers can get an off of Rs 700 if they have a Jio number (for both new and existing users) and more benefits worth Rs 2,500.