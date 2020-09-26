Following the release of the new Apple watches, popular accessory-makers, Mophie introduced their new line of wireless charging stations. We have seen the company bring smartphone-sanitizing cases with wireless charging. However, this new line of wireless chargers is aimed at users within the Apple ecosystem.

Mophie’s new line of wireless charging stations includes three types of chargers. These new products will enable users to keep their iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods with wireless charging cases on the dedicated spots of the charging stations to instantly start charging all three devices wirelessly.

3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Now, the 3-in-1 wireless charging stand comes with three dedicated spots for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and the AirPods. So, after a hard day at work, you can come home and drop all your devices on this one charging stand to juice them up.

Apart from wireless charging capability, the 3-in-1 charging station also packs a USB-A port. This enables you to connect a fourth device to the charger via a USB cable.

The 3-in-1 Mophie Charging Station comes for $139.95 (~Rs 10,295) and you can grab one of these from Zagg’s official online store.

2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Similar to the 3-in-1 charging station, the 2-in-1 wireless charging stand enables users to charge their iPhones and Apple Watch simultaneously. However, unlike in the 3-in-1 charger, this one comes without the dedicated spot for the AirPods.

Nonetheless, this also comes with an extra USB-A port. So, you can connect your AirPods via a USB-A-lightning cable to juice them up while charging your other devices.

The 2-in-1 wireless charging stand comes with a price tag of $99.95 (~Rs 7,353). You can order one of these from Zagg’s official online store.

Powerstation All-in-One

Unlike the previous wireless charging stands, the Powerstation all-in-one is essentially a portable power bank with wireless charging support. It comes with a giant 8000 mAh battery and a dedicated watch stand for the Apple Watch.

So, with this in your tech backpack, you will be able to wirelessly charge your iPhone and your Apple Watch simultaneously anywhere on-the-go.

Apart from wireless charging capability, the Powerstation also comes with a USB-A port and an additional USB-C port with 18W fast-charge support.

It comes in an all-black design and you can get the Powerstation from Zagg’s online store for $139.95 (~Rs 10,295).

So, these are the three new wireless charging stations that Mophie recently introduced. And the fact that Apple won’t be including the charging adapter in the box of Apple Watch (and possibly the iPhone too), these have much more potential in the market than before.