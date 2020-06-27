Since the Coronavirus pandemic started, sanitizing things (and ourselves) have become the norm for safety. As we know that our smartphones carry more germs and viruses than most everyday objects, we have seen companies like Samsung take the necessary steps and saw products like the “Phonesoap” pop-up in the market. Now, smartphone accessory-makers Mophie and InvisibleShield are making their own smartphone sanitizing devices.

Mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging

Now, the Mophie UV Sanitizer will clean a smartphone or any household items that are 6.9 inches in size. So, apart from big smartphones, users can also sanitize things like credit cards, keys, earbuds, and other similar items.

It uses UV-C light technology to kill 99.99% of the harmful bacteria, germs, and viruses. Each cleaning session takes about five minutes and users can also use the device’s built-in Qi-enabled wireless charging lid to juice-up their smartphones while cleaning other items.

InvisibleShield UV Sanitizer (Without Wireless Charging)

The InvisibleShield UV Sanitizer is pretty much the same as the Mophie one. It uses UV-C bulbs to clean up the phone and takes the same time as the Mophie’s sanitizer to complete the process. However, unlike the Mophie UV Sanitizer, this one does not have the wireless charging capability.

Both the sanitizing devices are up for sale. You can get the Mophie one from Mophie’s official website and Verizon stores for a price of $79.99 (~Rs 6,500). The InvisibleShield UV Sanitizer is there on its official website priced at $59.99 (~Rs 4,530). It is coming to some “major retailers” in the coming weeks, according to the company.