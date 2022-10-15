Sniffer is the Winner of Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022

The results are out. Your votes have once again directed the future of Minecraft, and we are more than excited. Pushing its competition out of the game, Sniffer is the winner of Mob Vote 2022, as announced during Minecraft Live today. With its addition, we will see a number of new features come to the game, including the potential of a bunch of new Minecraft farms. Having said that, let’s explore all the features of Sniffer and make sure that you made the right choice.
Mob Vote 2022 Winner: Sniffer is Coming to Minecraft
The announcement of Mob Vote 2022’s winner was made during the Minecraft Live 2022 event. Unlike previous polls, we noticed a one-sided opinion for Mob Vote 2022 since its announcement. And these opinions carried over to the final results too. As revealed during the event, Tuff Golem got the least amount of votes. Meanwhile, the Rascal was the runner-up, leaving the throne to the Sniffer, who got over 50% of the votes in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022.
As revealed during Minecraft Live 2022, Sniffer will not spawn naturally in the overworld Minecraft biomes. Instead, you will have to find its eggs in the ocean ruins and then bring the Sniffer back to life. Once it’s back, the Sniffer slowly grows from its baby form into an adult. Then it roams around the world to sniff and dig seeds for the players. Players can use these seeds to grow some rare decorative plants in Minecraft.
In Which Update Will Sniffer Come to Minecraft?
During last year’s mob vote, Allay won the public poll but didn’t make it into the game until the second major update (Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update) following the vote. However, this also has to do with complex game mechanics around Allay and player interactions. So, we hope that Sniffer comes to Minecraft a bit earlier. Though, even if it doesn’t, the Minecraft 1.20 update has a lot of exciting new features to keep you entertained. You can use our linked guide to explore all of them in a single place.
Will the Losing Mobs Come to Minecraft?
In April 2022, Jens Bergensten, the CCO of Mojang, confirmed on Twitter that the losing mobs from all the previous mob votes can find their way into the game if “they fit and can be prioritized“. Though, nothing can be said about which mob, if any, would make it into the game in a future update.
But letting bygones be bygones, which feature of Sniffer excites you the most? Or are you unhappy with the Winner of Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022? Tell us in the comments below!
18 Comments
I screamed so loud when I saw the results of the mob vote, out of joy that is. I had never participated in a previous mob vote or ever really cared about the mobs in a vote. I wanted the Sniffer so bad I had voted on the website with another Email, voted on my old as dirt Kindle, and twice on my current Minecraft account.
I did say I had never cared about the old mob votes but, I hope Dream voted for the Tuff Golem. 🙃
If it is such a good early game way to farm, then WHY is it at the bottom of the ocean?! It is soo hard to get to the bottom of the ocean let alone stay alive, and now you want us to find an ancient mob egg too! This is absurd!
YEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSS LEEETTTTTSSSSS GOOOOOOOOOO🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳
yay sniffer!
YES GO SNIFFER finally I can raise something without a mob egg in creative or breeding
I love the sniffer and I thought the tuff golem would be the runner up to the sniffer but to my surprise the rascal was the runner up.
I love the sniffer and I’m happy that it won but will we new Items because in 1.19 we were getting a new Items but we didn’t only some
IM SOO HAPPY!!!!!!!!!
My friend plays Minecraft and she voted for the sniffer. She is very happy. When I looked at the video’s for the different new MOBs I chose the sniffer myself. I thought it was so cute.
Im so happy that sniffer won
Rascaaaaaaaaal noooo😭
Sniffer is useless other than decorating and the rascal is the vote that should have won! The rascal would have been the best mob to add to Minecraft. Since it was not added the complaints will be Mojang’s problem. RASCAL SHOULD HAVE WOON!!!!!!!! >:(
I am SO happy that my vote won! So pumped!
I LOVE THE SNIFFER. TEAM SNIFFER FOR LIFE ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Wow, plant very cool.
i voted sniffer
Im pretty happy of how the vote came out! I voted for sniffer, and I can’t wait to see what kind of new greenery is to come in the future update of Minecraft. I would’ve liked to see any of the other mobs win, but the sniffer just took the cake for me! I appreciate all the hard work you put into creating new updates to make the game even more interesting 😀
I love the idea of an ancient mob and new ancient plant