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Minecraft Just Teased the Sift Update with a Mysterious New Block

Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
Minecraft Just Teased the Sift Update with a Mysterious New Block
Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios (Made by Beebom)
In Short
  • Minecraft has secretly added the Chiseled Soulshale block, featuring the Singer mob's face.
  • The block can be found in Ancient City chests with a 23% chance of generating.
  • Players speculate that Chiseled Soulshale could be connected to the Sift dimension or opening its portal in the game.
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Minecraft fans might have just received their first major teaser for the upcoming Sift dimension. While the Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 7 introduced several new Calcite building blocks and the Flurry music disc, Mojang also secretly added a mysterious decorative block to the game.

Named the Chiseled Soulshale, featuring the face of a Singer mob from Minecraft Dungeons 2, the block has left players wondering whether it can be connected to the upcoming Sift update.

The Minecraft Chiseled Soulshale is a decorative block with a dull green appearance, resembling the color of Warped Planks. If you’re wondering where it spawns naturally, then head right into the Ancient Cities of Minecraft. The Chiseled Soulshale block has a 23% chance of generating as loot inside the chests of the Ancient City.

Minecraft Chiseled Soulshale block
Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Although the block is only available through the experimental versions currently, it will soon come to the stable version with the launch of the Minecraft 26.4 winter update. Breaking the Chiseled Soulshale is also easy since you can use any tool to break it, but a pickaxe is the fastest option.

For now, the Minecraft Chiseled Soulshale block has no confirmed gameplay functionality beyond its decorative use. However, its connection to the Minecraft Dungeons 2 Singer mob and the Minecraft Sift update can not be ignored, and it has sparked interesting theories in the community.

Some players believe that the block could be part of an upcoming Soulshale blockset, potentially introducing a new family of building blocks for the Sift dimension. Others speculate that it could play a role in opening the Sift portal, or, let’s say, the Ancient City portal in Minecraft that has been abandoned for a long time.

Interestingly, the recent addition of the Flurry Minecraft music disc and the new Jukebox texture has further fueled the theories that suggest opening the Sift portal through a musical sequence.

However, Mojang is yet to confirm these theories, and the Minecraft Chiseled Soulshale block remains a mysterious addition to the game. So, what are your theories on this block? Tell us in the comments below.

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Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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