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The Sift Is Minecraft’s New Dimension Coming to Java and Bedrock, Here’s a First Look

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New The Sift Dimension Is Coming to Minecraft Java and Bedrock
Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios
In Short
  • The Sift is a new dimension coming to Minecraft Java and Bedrock next year.
  • It will be Minecraft's fourth major dimension, following the Overworld, Nether, and the End.
  • The dimension was first introduced in Minecraft Dungeons 2, which players can explore to find new mobs and enemies.
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Minecraft has finally opened the door to a new dimension that has been shut for more than a decade. During the latest Minecraft Live in September 2026 announcement, Mojang revealed that ‘The Sift‘ dimension is coming to both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions.

The Sift was initially announced as a major location for Minecraft Dungeons 2, where players can explore the strange landscapes, encounter bizarre creatures, and uncover its mysteries.

The reveal arrived with a brief but striking look at the dimension’s unusual pink grass and a mysterious Blub creature before the big announcement landed. Minecraft Game Director Agnes Larsson then announced that The Sift will make its way to vanilla Minecraft next year, giving players their first new dimension ever since the End was added to the game.

The Sift Dimension in vanilla Minecraft Java and Bedrock
Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

And that is what makes the announcement for The Sift so special, because the Overworld, Nether, and End are finally getting a neighbour.

Mojang also positioned the reveal as a part of a larger adventure roadmap for Minecraft. The Sift is an important step toward the more ambitious adventure experience the team has been building for a while now.

While the new dimension is set to arrive in the vanilla game next year, no details on how to enter the area have been revealed. However, the recent creator event has already shown how a group of three Illagers found the portal that led to The Sift dimension in Minecraft Dungeons 2.

Additionally, major connections have been revealed between The Sift and the mysterious rifts in the ARPG sequel, apart from the Minecraft Dungeons 2 lore tying the new dimension to the Deep Dark portal. No confirmation has yet been given by Mojang whether these mechanics will carry over to the main game.

For now, the biggest takeaway is simple: The Sift dimension is coming to Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions. And next year, you will be able to try out the new Minecraft mobs and strange vegetation in this region.

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Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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