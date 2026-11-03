Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 7 Adds Calcite Blocks, Flurry Music Disc, and More

It seems as if Christmas arrived early, because Mojang just keeps adding to the list of new features for the Minecraft 26.4 winter update. The latest Minecraft 26.4 snapshot 7 brings an entirely new set of variants for the Calcite block, a fresh music disc featuring the track ‘Flurry’, and some gameplay adjustments. So, learn about all the new features in the latest Minecraft snapshot here.

Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 7 Adds Fresh Decorative Blocks and a Frosty Tune

The biggest addition is the Calcite blockset, giving players more options to experiment with their builds. Calcite now comes with Pillar, Slab, Stair, and Wall variants, all of which can be crafted using the Stonecutter in Minecraft.

Mojang has also introduced the Polished Calcite blocks, which can be crafted by arranging 4x Calcite blocks in a 2×2 pattern on a Minecraft Crafting Table. The polished blocks also feature the Slab, Stair, and Wall variants, made on the Stonecutter for easier crafting.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Furthermore, you can also craft some Polished Calcite Bricks by placing 4x Polished Calcite Blocks in the 2×2 crafting grid. This block also has the Slabs, Stairs, and Walls variants. Coming to the aspect of the Sulfur Cube in Minecraft, Calcite, Polished Calcite, and the Calcite Bricks all come under the Slow Bouncy archetype.

The next big feature in the Minecraft 26.4 snapshot 7 is the music disc featuring “Flurry” by Hyper Potions. The best way to find this music disc in Minecraft is to loot the chests found inside the Igloo basements.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Beyond the major additions, there is a special decorative block that Mojang secretly added in the latest Minecraft snapshot. A lot of players have already spent a good amount of time digging and have found that the secret decorative block is called the Chiseled Soulshale in Minecraft. It has a dull green color similar to that of Warped planks, with an image of the Singer mob in Minecraft Dungeons 2.

Apart from these, there are several gameplay tweaks, such as being on fire now countering the Freezing effect. Making Zombies and Strays wear the leather armor also prevents them from turning into the Minecraft Frostbite mob.

The main menu background panorama has now been updated to showcase the upcoming winter update. So, are you hyped up for trying out the new features and exploring the Ice Caves in Minecraft? Tell us in the comments below.