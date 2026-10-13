Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 4 Adds Brittle Ice, Jukebox Playlists, and More

Minecraft players can now enjoy uninterrupted music sessions and explore a new fragile block with the latest snapshot. The Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 4 introduces Brittle Ice and Jukebox Playlists alongside several tweaks to the freezing mechanics and mobs. If you enjoy building massive structures with the in-game music turned on, this snapshot has something exciting to offer.

Minecraft Gets New Brittle Ice Block and Smarter Jukeboxes

Brittle Ice is a new block that generates naturally in the Minecraft Ice Caves as part of the crevasse feature. Unlike the regular ice blocks, Brittle Ice starts cracking when a player or a mob steps on it and eventually breaks, thereby bringing a new risk-reward mechanic for exploring this biome. However, the Frostbite mob in Minecraft can walk across Brittle Ice without destroying it.

The only way to obtain this block is by using a tool with the Silk Touch enchantment in Minecraft. If you’re wondering how it generates, simply allow water to flow into the Blue Ice block horizontally, and the water block will turn into Brittle Ice. The Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 4 has thus given us a way to make a Brittle Ice farm, similar to how you would make an Obsidian block in Minecraft.

Meanwhile, the Jukebox playlists make the in-game music system more convenient. You can place a Chest, Trapped Chest, or any variant of a Copper Chest directly above the Jukebox to create a playlist using the music discs in Minecraft.

The Jukebox plays the discs in slot order, while skipping the empty slots and non-music items. Once all music discs are played at least once, the playlist loops back to the beginning. Once the Minecraft Jukebox finishes a disc, it swaps the one being played with the next available disc in the chest. If the Jukebox finds no available music disc, it plays the current one again.

Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 4 Tweaks Freezing Mechanics and Mobs

Beyond the two major additions, the new snapshot makes several smaller changes to the blocks and entities introduced in the Minecraft 26.4 update.

Frosted Ice now emits a vibration event when it changes state. On the other hand, Ice, Frosted Ice, and Brittle Ice no longer display their internal block faces when placed next to each other.

Zombies, Drowned, and Husks are now immune to the freezing damage. Therefore, using your new Potions of Freezing in Minecraft will not be a great idea to escape from them.

Another change to the Minecraft mobs is that now, the Drowned transforms into a Zombie before converting into a Frostbite when submerged inside Powder Snow.

Currently, all of these experimental features are available to test by downloading the latest Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 4. So, what are your thoughts on the new dangerous element brought to the Ice Caves in Minecraft? Tell us in the comments below.