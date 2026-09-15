Minecraft 26.3 Update Wilderness Bound is Now Live, Here’s What’s New

The Minecraft 26.3 update is the third game drop of the year 2026, and it is now live in Java and Bedrock Editions. The brand-new update gives players plenty of reasons to leave their base and set out on an Autumn-themed adventure to explore the colorful trees, Abandoned Camps, fresh building blocks, and new maps for the loot structures.

The biggest addition of the Wilderness Bound update is the Dappled Forest biome in Minecraft, which generates near the cold biomes and introduces the Poplar trees and new forms of vegetation.

While the Poplar trees come with red, orange, and yellow leaves, their saplings can grow into any random variant. The other forms of vegetation you can find exclusively in the Dappled Forest biome are the Minecraft Shelf Mushrooms and Red Shrubs.

Another aspect of the Minecraft 26.3 update that makes exploration more rewarding is the Abandoned Camps. The Abandoned Camps in Minecraft come with some epic loot inside chests and barrels, while the surroundings can have campfires, Straw Beds, Cushions, and more.

This leads us to the perfect time to announce that Mojang is finally allowing players to sit inside the game after 17 years of development with the Minecraft Cushions. You can place these on any flat surface, making the wilderness bases far more lived-in. Alongside, the Straw Beds in Minecraft allow you to skip a single night without resetting the spawn point.

The exploratory features don’t just stop there, since you can now explore these Camps to find the improved Minecraft Explorer Maps that point toward the major loot structures like Woodland Mansions and Ocean Monuments.

Not only has the exploration part received a major upgrade, but there’s also something for the builders in the game. There are brand-new Wool and Concrete Stairs and Slabs in Minecraft that come in the same 16-color variants as their parent blocks.

The Minecraft 26.3 update is out right now, and you can explore all these features whether you’re a PC or a console player. So, what are your thoughts on this update? Let us know in the comments below.