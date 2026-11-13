Minecraft Krillion is Here, and It’s a Trivia Game Worth Trying

Are you a long-time Minecraft player who’s enjoyed this blocky sandbox since school? So, why not put all that Minecraft knowledge to the test in a simple trivia game? If you’re up for this fun challenge, try the Minecraft Krillion to see whether you remember all those obscure blocks, enchantments, and even some features of the older versions. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Krillion style Minecraft-trivia game.

What is Minecraft Krillion and How Does It Work?

Inspired by the viral browser-based trivia game Krillion, this fan-made adaptation called “Minecraft Krillion” replaces the usual trivia topics with everything related to Minecraft. From naming the various biomes and mobs in Minecraft to remembering the rarest blocks and enchantments, there’s plenty to keep you busy.

Image Credit: Minecraft Krillion

The Minecraft version of the Krillion game also doesn’t reward you for simply getting the correct answers. So, here’s a breakdown of the important features for Minecraft Krillion:

Every dive gives you 7 randomly selected questions covering mobs, Minecraft biomes, structures, enchantments, items, and more.

You only get 25 seconds to come up with a valid answer for each prompt.

Common answers earn fewer points, while rarely submitted answers can earn you the maximum available points.

Which Minecraft Krillion Games Should You Try?

There are a few different websites that offer the Minecraft-themed Krillion experience. While they share the same basic concept, the gameplay, scoring system, and challenges make each one below worth checking out.

Minellion

Image Credit: Hydro Image Credit: Hydro

Minellion (Minellion.io) is a free daily Minecraft trivia game created by Hydro, a fellow creator and YouTuber. The website keeps track of your answers and their rarity, so you can play daily and even share the results with your friends. However, a solo unlimited play mode is absent at this moment, and the creator may add it in the future.

Krillion Minecraft

Image Credit: Minecraft Krillion

If you want a more dedicated Minecraft experience with unlimited play modes, Krillion Minecraft is another version worth trying. For the rarest word you guess, this game grants you a whopping 100 points for that. Moreover, there are six scoring tiers with fun names that will get you deeper for some of the most unique guesses.

Minecrillion

Image Credit: Janni Image Credit: Janni

Minecrillion is another browser-based Minecraft trivia adaptation created by developer Janni and hosted on itch.io. Similar to the previous games, uncommon answers are worth more points here. Additionally, this website features a daily archive, allowing you to revisit previous challenges and answer older prompts.

Although there are some Minecraft Bedrock Add-Ons that claim this trivia game upon installation, I found out they didn’t quite work for me.

Maybe you’ll have better luck getting them to work on your end, and if you manage to find something that works, let us know in the comments below. But for now, the browser-based Minecraft Krillion game is worth checking out if you want to test out your nerdy skills.