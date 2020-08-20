It seems like no matter what you want to buy, there’s a smart version of it available. That wasn’t true for things like lunch boxes, but Milton has come in and launched just that. An app enabled smart tiffin for the office goer who hates microwaved food.

The new tiffin connects to your smartphone and allows you to schedule a heating time for your food. It then heats the food in under 30 minutes and keeps it hot for 60 minutes so you have plenty of time to eat it hot and (sort of) fresh. Moreover, you can even set a geolocation tag on the tiffin which automatically starts the heating process in order to ensure the food is hot when you arrive at your location. That sounds kind of perfect for a picnic, to be fair.

Since this is a smart tiffin, it should come with voice assistant support and this one does. You can control it using the Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri. So you’re pretty much covered on all fronts as far as smart features go.

The tiffin is priced at ₹2,999 which sounds like a particularly high price for a tiffin. However, since it does solve the biggest issue with tiffin boxes, I personally think it’s a decent price especially if you hate microwaving your food.

Buy the Milton Smart Tiffin from Amazon (₹2,999)