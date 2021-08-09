Mobile phone and PC users who like to stay up late at night playing games or scrolling through Tiktok or Instagram Reels are well-acquainted with the “Night mode” feature. It is their best friend as it helps filter out blue light by adding a yellow tint to the display. This is said to make the display easier on the eyes, as per science. Well, to help late-night console gamers, Microsoft is testing a “Night mode” blue light filter on Xbox consoles.

As reported by The Verge’s Tom Warren, the Night mode is currently available to Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. As for what all features it offers, there’s a lot of great stuff here. You can not only dim your screen but also customize the brightness of your console’s power button LED and your controller.

The new Night mode feature can be accessed by navigating to Settings -> Preferences -> Night mode. Here, you can schedule when the night mode on Xbox goes into effect. If you want the blue light filter to kick in at 9:00 PM each night, then it is possible to do that. You can also choose to enable and disable it based on the sunrise and sunset, respectively.

Moreover, you can adjust the controller brightness from the Settings. You can set it to the minimum level while gaming at night, instead of the default one. The Xbox Insider test also makes it possible for you to switch to the dark mode automatically at night. And you can also disable HDR when Night mode is enabled.

So yeah, it seems like Microsoft has given a lot of thought to the needs of nocturnal Xbox console players. Therefore, it has developed a powerful Night mode feature with a myriad of useful settings. You can check out screenshots and other details in Windows Central’s official coverage on the topic. We can expect the feature to roll out to all Xbox users over the coming weeks.