Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Laptop 5 Now Available in India

Microsoft, back in October, introduced its new Surface Pro 9 tablet and the Surface Laptop 5 globally. The new Surface devices recently went up for pre-order in India and are now available to buy. Check out the details below.

Surface Pro 9 and Laptop 5: Price and Availability

The Microsoft Surface Pro and the Surface Laptop 5 can now be purchased via Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and select multi-brand stores. You can check out their configurations and prices below.

Surface Pro 9

Core i5/8GB/128GB: Rs 1,05,999 (Windows 11 Home), Rs 1,11,899 (Windows 11 Pro)

Core i5/8GB/256GB: Rs 1,16,999 (Windows 11 Home), Rs 1,21,699 (Windows 11 Pro)

Core i7/16GB/256GB: Rs 1,67,999 (Windows 11 Home), Rs 1,70,999 (Windows 11 Pro)

Core i7/16GB/512GB: Rs 1,98,999 (Windows 11 Home), Rs 2,00,599 (Windows 11 Pro)

Core i7/32GB/1TB: Rs 2,69,999 (Windows 11 Home), Rs 2,69,599 (Windows 11 Pro)

Surface Laptop 5

Core i5/8GB/256GB/13.5-inch: Rs 1,07,999 (Windows 11 Home), Rs 1,11,899 (Windows 11 Pro)

Core i5/16GB/512GB/13.5-inch: Rs 1,78,999 (Windows 11 Home), Rs 1,80,999 (Windows 11 Pro)

Core i7/8GB/256GB/15-inch: Rs 1,39,999 (Windows 11 Home)

Core i7/16GB/512GB/15-inch: Rs 1,88,999 (Windows 11 Home), 1,90,699 (Windows 11 Pro)

Surface Pro 9 and Laptop 5: Specs and Features

The Surface Pro 9 has an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs up to Intel 12th Gen Core i7-1255U processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. There’s a 5G model with the Microsoft SQ 3 processor and an NPU.

There’s a 10.8MP rear camera with 1080p HD and 4k video, Omnisonic speakers, Thunderbolt 4, Dolby Atmos, and much more.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5, on the other hand, comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch display models, a 720p front camera with Windows Hello Face Authentication, Surface Pens support, and more. It is also powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor with Intel Iris X Graphics.