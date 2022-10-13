Microsoft Introduces Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and More

Microsoft, at its 2022 Surface event, unveiled the new Surface Pro 9 tablet, the new Surface Laptop 5, and the Surface Studio 2 Plus all-in-one PC. Check out all the details below.

Surface Pro 9: Specs and Features

The Surface Pro 9 looks similar to the Surface Pro 8 but comes in multiple color options, namely, Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, and Graphite. The detachable keyboard also has various color options; Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, Forest, and Sapphire.

There’s a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a screen resolution of 2880×1920 pixels, Adaptive Color, and Dolby Vision IQ. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Surface Pro 9 comes in two chipset variants. There’s one model with both an Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U processors and a 5G model with the Microsoft SQ 3 processor and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

The non-5G Surface Pro 9 gets up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the 5G model comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s support for a 10.8MP rear camera with 1080p HD and 4k video and a 1080p front camera with Windows Hello face authentication. The 2-in-1 device comes with up to 19 hours of battery life.

The Surface Pro 9 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.1, two USB-C ports (USB 4.0/ Thunderbolt 4 for non-5G only), and a Surface Connect port. There’s a SIM card slot for the 5G model. It runs Windows 11 Home.

Additionally, the Surface Slim Pen 2, the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, pre-loaded Microsoft 365 apps, a 30-day trial of Xbox Pass and Microsoft 365 Family tag along.

Surface Laptop 5: Specs and Features

Microsft has also introduced the sleek Surface Laptop 5 with two screen sizes. There’s the 13.5-inch touch display with 256x1504p screen resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and Dolby Vision IQ. The 15-inch model gets a screen resolution of 2496×1664 pixels.

The laptop can pack up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor with Intel Iris X Graphics. It comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include a USB-C port with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A 3.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a Surface Connect port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth version 5.1.

It has a 720p front camera with Windows Hello Face Authentication, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos, Surface Pen support, Windows 11, and more. The Surface Laptop 5 comes in Black Metal and Platinum Alcantara colors.

In addition, Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Studio 2+ all-in-1 PC with an updated Intel Core i7 H Series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and Windows 11. It comes with improved cameras, a display, and comes with USB-C with Thunderbolt 4.

Price and Availability

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5 start at $999 (~ Rs 82,200) and the Surface Studio 2+ has a hefty starting price of $4,499 (~ Rs 3,70,000).

The new Surface devices will be available to buy, starting October 25.