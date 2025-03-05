Apple Announces MacBook Air M4 With New Sky Blue Color Option

A day after the release of the new iPad Air and iPad, Apple has today announced the new MacBook Air powered by the M4 chipset. The new MacBook Air was highly anticipated, and Apple has made the announcement interesting by introducing a new Sky Blue color option.

The new MacBook Air M4 comes with a new 12MP Center Stage camera and Desk View. For the unaware, Center Stage is a Mac feature that keeps users in center during a video call or video recording, whereas Desk View offers a top-down view and the front view of the user simultaneously. The M4 chip in the new MacBook Air features a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and up to 32GB RAM. Previously, the M3 MacBook Air offered up to 24GB of unified memory. M4 chip is 20% faster than the predecessor M3. Image Credits: Apple

The new entrant offers up to 18 hours of battery life, which is six hours more than the fastest Intel-powered Mac. Moreover, the M4 MacBook Air is compatible with Apple Intelligence.

Among other changes is a new Sky Blue color option for the new MacBook Air M4. In total, there are four color options for the new MacBook – Sky Blue, Midnight, Silver, and Starlight.

Talking about the price, the MacBook Air M4 starts at $999, which is lower than the launch price of the M3 MacBook Air ($1,099). Users eligible for Education pricing can avail the M4 MacBook Air at $899.

M4 MacBook Air is available to pre-order starting today, with deliveries starting March 12, 2025.

Apple has also announced a new Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips.