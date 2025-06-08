ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X Handhelds Officially Revealed

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, Xbox unveiled two brand-new handheld gaming devices: the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. Developed in collaboration with ASUS, these devices combine the power of Xbox with the flexibility of Windows. Yes, this will let players experience their favorite titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Gears of War: Reloaded, anywhere, anytime.

Launching in Holiday 2025 across select markets, the ROG Xbox Ally lineup aims to deliver high-performance, portable gaming for everyone, from casual players to hardcore enthusiasts. With native support for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Remote Play, and even third-party PC storefronts like Steam and Battle.net, the handhelds truly embrace the “play anywhere” promise.

Both devices run a customized version of Windows 11, featuring a newly optimized Xbox full-screen interface designed specifically for handheld use. Players will boot directly into a seamless Xbox dashboard with quick access to their aggregated libraries from multiple storefronts. ASUS’s Armoury Crate software is also integrated, allowing for deep customization and control straight from the Xbox Game Bar.

Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X Specifications

The Xbox Ally offers excellent value with a Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Meanwhile, the more powerful Xbox Ally X packs a Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, plus impulse triggers and upgraded I/O for a top-tier portable gaming experience. This handheld was previously leaked as Project Kenan.

Beyond the hardware, Xbox also confirmed exciting software support. Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable at launch, and every game revealed during the showcase will be compatible with the Xbox Ally lineup. Additionally, Xbox is partnering with Roblox to bring an optimized handheld version of the game to Ally users on day one.

To help players navigate this new ecosystem, Xbox will soon launch a handheld-optimized game label, so users can easily spot which titles run best on these devices. Game Pass newcomers who pick up an Ally device will also receive a free trial, giving them access to hundreds of games like Balatro, Vampire Survivors, and Gears Tactics immediately.

Pre-orders, pricing, and accessories for the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are coming soon. At launch, the devices will be available in over 30 countries, including the U.S., UK, Japan, and more, with additional regions to follow. With this bold new step into handheld gaming, Xbox and ASUS are reshaping what it means to game on the go, and this is only the beginning.

What are your thoughts about ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handhelds? Do tell us in the comments.