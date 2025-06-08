The Outer Worlds 2 Release Date Announced

The Xbox games showcase is currently in full swing, and one of the very first announcements was The Outer Worlds 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2020 game. The Outer Worlds 2’s new trailer showcased a lot of gameplay, ending an exciting release date announcement for 2025.

Outer Worlds 2 will be released on October 29, 2025, almost six years after the first installment. The trailer showcased the new world’s ecosystem and gave us a good look at the exciting new combat. The game is expected to expand on the underlying features of the prequel.

The best part about The Outer Worlds 2 is that it will not be console exclusive, launching on Xbox, PS5, and PC at launch. The game will also support Xbox Play Anywhere and will be added to Xbox Game Pass.

