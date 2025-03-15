Microsoft Edge for Android Beats Chrome to the Punch with Extensions Support

The news that Google could bring extension support for Chrome on Android surfaced last year, but we’re yet to see any developments. Firefox, on the other hand, rolled out the same in 2023 and Kiwi was the only Chromium browser (now discontinued) with extensions. Well, not anymore, as the latest version of Microsoft Edge for Android brings extension support.

The latest stable Edge for Android, version 134.0.3124.57, now comes with browser extensions baked in. For those unaware, Microsoft started working on enabling extensions on Edge back in 2024 in the early builds. The stable version had only a couple extensions, but with the latest update, that number has been bumped to over 20 extensions.

How to Add Extensions on Microsoft Edge

The process of adding extensions to Microsoft Edge is pretty straightforward. Here’s how to do it:

Launch Microsoft Edge and tap on the hamburger icon at the bottom right. From the overflow menu that appears, select Extensions. You should now see a list of extensions. From here, tap on the Get button next to the extension you wish to add, and then tap on Add to confirm.

The app currently offers up to 22 popular extensions including Dark Reader, Bitwarden, Tampermonkey, Browsec, NordVPN, and Keepa. The Extensions section is marked as Beta now, with the Explore section suggesting more extensions are coming soon. If you use an Android tablet as your daily computer, the new extensions might be one of the best reasons to use Edge on Android.

Once installed, you can access them using the same Extensions option inside the hamburger menu. Selecting an extension from here pulls up its settings for further customizations. You also get options like enable/disable extensions individually, run in private, and see its permissions.

While lacking some of the best browser extensions, Microsoft Edge makes a case for itself that it’s one of the most feature-rich browsers and a great Chrome alternative for Android.

What are your thoughts on Edge offering extensions on Android? Which extensions would you like Microsoft to bring next? Let us know in the comments below.