Microsoft Edge’s New Tab Page is Getting a Copilot Makeover

Big tech’s push toward AI has changed, or at least trying to change, many aspects of the user experience. For example, Microsoft recently announced Copilot Search for Bing, which takes information from the web and returns the best answer and summary to user queries. Besides, AI has made it to browsers as well, with Opera pushing its own AI caller Aria. Microsoft has joined too and will soon bring Copilot Search in Bing to Microsoft Edge.

Spotted first by Deskmodder.de, Microsoft is all set to replace the current New Tab Page (NTP) with a new Copilot Search in Bing page. The current default page is an image pulled from Bing alongside the Search, Weather info, and MSN news. It has been this way for a long time.

The feature is currently in testing phases and is only available on Edge Canary as flag. As mentioned earlier, it appears to be powered by the Copilot Search in Bing, which was announced during Microsoft’s 50th anniversary event.

The new window is quite minimal compared to the traditional homepage, which was quite cluttered. The page contains text “How can I help you today” followed by an option to change the search intent to just Chat or Search and Navigate. Below the same, there are a few pre-written queries like Write a first draft, Get advice, or Learn something new.

The feature is available as a flag called NTP on Edge Canary and you can enable it from edge://flags . Just search for NTP composer and enable it. Once done, restart Edge and you should see Copilot Search, whenever you open a new tab.

What are your thoughts on Microsoft replacing Edge’s default home page with Copilot Search? Let us know in the comments.