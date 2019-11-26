Microsoft is reportedly blocking the Windows 10 version 1903 and Windows 10 version 1909 updates to some Avast and AVG software users. According to a report from ZDNet, the updates are blocked on PCs that are running software from Avast or AVG with version 19.5.4444.567 or earlier.

According to Microsoft, “To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a hold on devices with affected Avast and AVG Antivirus from being offered or installing Windows 10, version 1903 or Windows 10, version 1909, until the application is updated”.

Getting around the problem seems relatively simple, with users being required to simply update their Avast or AVG software before attempting to update Windows 10 to version 1903 or version 1909. AVG has also noted that the block affects AVG Ultimate 19.5 and lower, AVG Internet Security 19.5 and lower, and AVG AntiVirus FREE 19.5 and lower, while Avast, which acquired AVG in 2016, noted that the blog affects Avast Premium Security 19.5 and lower, Avast Premier 19.5 and lower, Avast Internet Security 19.5 and lower, and Avast Free Antivirus 19.5 and lower.

Apart from that, Microsoft has also blocked Windows 10 updates on some computers using a Qualcomm modem due to driver compatibility issues. Windows will display a message to affected customers asking them to update their WiFi drivers before proceeding with the Windows update. On a support page related to the issue, Microsoft says “To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a hold on devices with affected Qualcomm driver from being offered Windows 10, version 1809, Windows 10, version 1903, or Windows 10, version 1909, until the updated driver is installed”.

So, if you’re seeing any of these issues with your Windows updates, make sure you’ve updated your anti-virus software, and your Qualcomm drivers before attempting another update on your PC.