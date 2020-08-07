Apple has confirmed speculations that Microsoft’s xCloud gaming-streaming service won’t be available on iOS because of current App Store guidelines. In a statement to Business Insider, an Apple spokesperson said that the company is blocking the service on iOS because it cannot review each xCloud title individually unlike normal App Store releases.

According to Apple: “Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers … Gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search”.

Following Apple’s statement, Microsoft blamed the iPhone-maker for denying its customers the benefits of cloud gaming. In a press statement, the company said; “Our testing period for the Project xCloud preview app for iOS has expired. Unfortunately, we do not have a path to bring our vision of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gamers on iOS via the Apple App Store. Apple stands alone as the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass”.

Microsoft also said that in spite of the setback, it is still trying to find a way to bring cloud-gaming to iOS. However, as things stand now, both xCloud and Stadia will remain exclusive to Android because of Apple’s restrictive App Store policies. At least, for the foreseeable future.