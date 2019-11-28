Xiaomi’s line-up of Mi TVs is one of the most popular smart TV line-up in India, and the company is not slowing down in the slightest. The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer has today launched the Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition in India with a plethora of features and support for popular streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

The Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition is the successor to the company’s Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch. The new TV comes with a 55-inch 4K display with support for 10-bit HDR content, and Xiaomi’s in-house image processing algorithm — Vivid Picture Engine. Along with that, the TV packs in 20W speakers that are certified for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

The MI TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition runs Xiaomi’s custom PatchWall UI 2.0 based on Android 9 Pie, and alongside other streamable content, brings support for popular streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney-owned Hotstar. There are also 7 live news channels in tow here. Moreover, the TV brings the Play Store, Google Assistant, YouTube, Chromecast support, and Google’s Data Saver built-in.

The Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition will be available to purchase starting December 2, 2019 on Xiaomi’s website, Amazon, and Mi Home stores for a price of Rs. 34,999. To further sweeten the pot, Xiaomi is offering 4 months of Airtel DTH subscription for just Rs. 1,800 as compared to its regular price of Rs. 3,450 to users who purchase the Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition on or before 31st January 2020.