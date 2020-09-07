After launching a couple of devices that help convert your dumb TVs into a smart one, Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition lineup in India today. It arrives as a successor to the existing Mi TV 4A lineup, with the same 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full-HD variants. The major differentiator between the two lineups, however, will have to be the slimmer bezels aboard the Horizon Edition.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition: Specs & Features

Thanks to advancements in display technology, Xiaomi can now stretch the display to the very edges instead of having huge bezels all-around the TV panel. You still have a huge bezel with the Mi branding at the bottom. The bezels at the top and the sides are slim, making for close to 93% and 95% screen-to-body ratio for the 32-inch and 43-inch variants respectively.

Both the variants support 178-degree viewing angles with the company’s Vivid Picture Engine working in the background to offer deeper contrast and accurate colors. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. You will also find 20W stereo speakers with DTS HD support aboard both the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV Horizon Edition variants.

These new Mi TVs are backed by Xiaomi’s custom Patchwall UI, based on Android TV 9.0 and it supports Chromecast built-in, Data Saver, and a brand new Mi Quick Wake feature. The latter will enable you to switch the TV on and off in under 10 seconds for instant access to all of your favorite content.

Android TV provides you access to more than 5000 apps using the Play Store. But, you also get access to a boatload of curated content from popular streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix, and more via Patchwall UI. It also includes a ‘Kids Mode’ with parental lock and safe universal search, so you can have peace of mind when your children are binge-watching a show on the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition.

As for connectivity, both the variants include 2x USB 2.0, 3x HDMI, 1x AV, 1x S/PDIF, and an Ethernet port on the rear. You will also find a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (supports 2.4GHz networks) to round up the kitty.

Price and Availability

The 32-inch HD variant of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition has been priced at Rs. 13,499 whereas the 43-inch Full-HD variant has been priced at Rs. 22,999 in India. While the 32-inch variant will go on sale from 11th September on Mi.com and Flipkart, the bigger 43-inch variant will be available on Mi.com and Amazon from 15th September, i.e next week.