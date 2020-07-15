Xiaomi already sells the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and the Redmi AirDots (under a different name) in Europe. But, as the TWS segment continues to grow, the company is now looking to give users more options to choose from. Thus, it has rebranded the Mi AirDots 2 SE launched in China back in May this year and debuted them as the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic at its ecosystem launch event.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic: Specs

Right off the bat, you can tell these TWS earphones apart from Xiaomi’s other TWS offerings simply by the charging case. It has a cuboidal case that closely resembles a makeup compact. The earbuds, on the other hand, feature the same design as the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. They are chunky and have a huge stem, which we’re not really a big fan of.

Each earbud weighs 4.7 grams, which is pretty lightweight, while the charging case weighs close to 50 grams (48 grams, to be exact). It should be easily pocketable. The earbuds are equipped with 14.2mm dynamic drivers – the same as the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

The earbuds have a semi in-ear design, wear detection, and dual microphones for ENC (environment noise cancellation) technology support. It means you will see the music pause when you take out an earbud to listen to your colleague yammer about their Royal Enfield. The playback will resume when you put the earbud back in.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic bakes touch controls into the stem of the earbuds. This makes it possible for you to control music playback (tap right stem twice) and call upon the voice assistant (tap left stem twice) of your choice.

The earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.0 and work with most Android or iOS devices. They will connect to Xiaomi phones automatically upon opening the charging case. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic support the AAC codec and are claimed to last a total of up to 20 hours. The earbuds provide up to five hours of music playback, which is good enough for the price they are being offered at. It sports a USB Type-C port for charging the case, which is great.

Price and Availability

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic is priced starting at 39.99 euros (around Rs. 3,435) and will retail at 29.99 euros for a limited time as part of an early bird offer.

These TWS earbuds are rumored to be rebranded as the Poco Pop Buds, the company’s first truly wireless earbuds. We currently have no information on when Poco intends to launch them in India.