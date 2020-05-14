Xiaomi has fully committed to true wireless earphones ecosystem. It has launched a myriad of TWS earbuds already, ranging from the most affordable Redmi AirDots to the expensive Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Now, the company has unveiled the Mi AirDots 2 SE, an affordable variant of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 today in China.

Mi AirDots 2 SE: Specs and Features

Right off the bat, it looks like Mi AirDots 2 SE is a love child of the Redmi AirDots and Mi True Wireless Earphones. The earbuds have the same design as the latter while the case looks like a bulkier version of the Redmi AirDots case. It would be interesting to see if it easily pockets in a pocket or not. Each earbud weighs just 4.7 grams while the charging case weighs 48 grams.

Xiaomi has baked a 14.2mm dynamic drivers into these earbuds, which is the same as the Mi True Wireless earphones. You also have dual-microphones onboard to enable environmental noise cancelation (ENC), semi in-ear design with in-ear wear detection (thanks to the IR sensors onboard), and touch controls on both stems to control music playback, answer calls, and invoke a voice assistant.

These TWS earbuds pair over Bluetooth 5.0 but do no support LDHC codec, which is the only point of difference from the Mi True Wireless earbuds here. It supports the AAC codec and auto-connects to Xiaomi devices upon opening the case.

Mi AirDots 2 SE offers more battery life on a single charge, up to a total of 20 hours, as compared to the Mi True Wireless earphones. The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of music playback and can be charged up to 4 times via the case in tow. The case itself takes around 1.5 hours to charge via the USB Type-C port.

Price and Availability

Mi AirDots 2 SE is priced at just 169 yuan (around Rs. 1,800) in China and goes on sale from May 19. It’s available in a single white color but I would have preferred black, just for aesthetics.