Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new pair of TWS Earbuds dubbed Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S. The gadget recently passed through Wireless Power Consortium with the model number TWSEJ05WM.

From the looks of it, the listed product image resembles the Mi Air 2 TWS earphones. The charging case seen on the image is also similar to what you get with the Mi Air 2 TWS earbuds.

Another information the Wireless Power Consortium listing has revealed is the charging speed. According to WPC, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S will charge at a maximum of 2.5W.

Judging by the presence of “S” in the model name, we could expect these earbuds to be a lite version of possibly the Mi Air 2 TWS. However, the possibility of the product image to be a placeholder to keep the original design of the earbuds undisclosed should not be ruled out as well.

For now, there is no credible information if Xiaomi has any plans to launch these earbuds anytime soon. Going by the growing popularity of TWS earbuds in the tech industry, the launch of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S is expected to happen sooner rather than later.

In case you’re out of the loop, Realme recently launched its Realme Buds Air with touch controls and wireless charging at Rs.3,999 in India. The company is also working on a lite version of the Realme Buds Air dubbed Realme Buds Air Neo. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S could be a solid competitor to the Realme Buds Air Neo but we will have to wait to find out.