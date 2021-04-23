Alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11X series, Xiaomi has also launched the 75-inch Mi QLED TV in India today. It is a 4K QLED TV that supports a 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC, Google Assistant, stereo speakers, and more. Here are the specifications and pricing & availability of the latest Mi QLED TV.

Mi QLED TV 75: Specifications

As the name suggests, the Mi QLED TV 75 equips a 75-inch 4K quantum dot-based LED panel with 3840×2160 pixel resolution and a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut. It has a 120Hz display with MEMC support for upscaling content to 120fps and offers 192 local dimming zones. The TV has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio along with a 178-degree viewing angle. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

The chipset powering the latest Mi 4K QLED TV is MediaTek’s quad-core MT9611. It is coupled with Mali G52 MP2 GPU and offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The 30W (2x15W) stereo speaker setup, consisting of 2 tweeters and 4 woofers. The speaker officially supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

As far as the connectivity and ports are concerned, the TV supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and comes with 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, a single HDMI 2.1 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. You also get a digital tuner, optical cable port, and AV input.

Coming to the software, the Mi QLED TV 75 runs Android TV 10 with PatchWall UI. Notably, this is the first Mi TV in India that supports Mi Home for smart home controls. It also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands, but Alexa support through Echo devices will come later this month through an OTA update.

Pricing and Availability

The Mi QLED TV 75 costs Rs 1,19,999 in India. Xiaomi has partnered with HDFC Bank for launch offers that include up to Rs 7,500 discount with HDFC credit card and EMI options. It will be available from April 27 at 12 PM via Mi online store, Mi Home, and Flipkart.