Alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro, Xiaomi has also unveiled a budget-centric 5G smartphone at its virtual launch event today. The Mi 11 Lite 5G is the world’s first smartphone with the new Snapdragon 780G chipset under the hood. It boasts a design similar to the flagship Mi 11 smartphone from last year. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mi 11 Lite 5G:

Mi 11 Lite 5G: Specifications

The smartphone features an AG frosted glass panel on the rear and a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display on the front. The panel boasts a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ certification. The device is only 6.81mm in thickness and weighs merely 159 grams.

Under the hood, you already know that Mi 11 Lite 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 780G chipset. For those unfamiliar, it succeeds the Snapdragon 768G/ Snapdragon 765G found aboard the OnePlus Nord. It is built on the 5nm architecture, uses faster Cortex-A78 cores, and includes a new Adreno 642 GPU as well.

The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. You also have dual stereo speakers onboard.

There’s a triple camera system on the rear, helmed by a 64MP primary sensor. You also have an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV and a 5MP telephoto macro camera (same as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max) onboard. The punch-hole cutout on the front includes a 20MP selfie camera.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G comes equipped with a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Price and Availability

The 8GB+128GB base variant of Mi 11 Lite 5G is priced at CNY 2,299 (~Rs. 25,500) while the higher-end 8GB+256GB variant has been priced at CNY 2,599 (~Rs. 28,775) in China.

The Mi 11 Lite will be available in six color variants, namely Water Blue, White, Cherry Blossom (pink), Classic Black, Kiwi Green, and Lemon Yellow. It is now up for pre-order and will go on sale starting from 16th April in China.