Meta Finally Working on a Dedicated Instagram App for iPad

If you use Instagram on an iPad, you may have noticed that it is just a blown-up version of the mobile app and doesn’t sit well with large displays. Meta is already aware of this issue, and it seems like they are already working on a dedicated Instagram app design for a tablet experience coming to iPads.

According to The Information, Meta is finally working on a version of Instagram tailored for iPads. This comes out of nowhere, given that the company has refused to do so for almost a decade now. According to the report, this sudden change of heart comes from the impending TikTok ban as a way to push more users towards their app.

Currently, when you open Instagram on an iPad, it either defaults to the mobile layout, leaving distracting black borders on either end. This is worse than the Android version, which at least takes up the entire screen, shifting the bottom tabs to the right.

Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, was once asked about the sorry state of the app on iPads in 2022. He replied with, “It’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority.” But now it seems that the priorities have shifted, given the unsure state of their biggest competition.

Yup, we get this one a lot. It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 27, 2022

This won’t be the first time Meta has tried to take advantage of the TikTok ban, as the company announced its CapCut competitor called Edits in January. We still don’t have an accurate timeline as to when we can expect the app to arrive. But this is a big win for iPad users, and we can finally expect a more coherent experience on our devices. What are your thoughts on this topic? Let us know in the comments below.